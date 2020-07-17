Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

729 Tussey Lane Available 08/11/20 Cozy Townhome Just Outside of State College Borough - This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath condo at 729 Tussey Lane in Tusseyview Estates offers expansive views of - you guessed it! - beautiful Tussey Mountain rising over Happy Valley. Located less than 3 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Campus, this unit offers convenient access to many points of interest around the area.



Inside, enjoy a spacious living room with fireplace for a cozy, cabin feel. Also downstairs you'll find a dedicated dining room adjacent to the kitchen, while upstairs features all 3 bedrooms and 2 of the baths as well as a study area overlooking the living room.



Outside you're surrounded by landscaped grounds and green space, ideal for enjoying those incredible views. A 1-car garage offers refuge from the elements for one car, as well as additional storage.



In this location you can reach the nearest grocery stores, restaurants, recreation and more in just minutes. Follow Tussey Lane to where it intersects with West Whitehall Road and you're partway to North or South Atherton Street business districts, each home to many areas of interest in State College.



On South Atherton you will find popular dining like Plaza Mexican, Faccia Luna, Rothrock Coffee and Sakura Japanese plus a newly remodeled Giant Food Store with Starbucks and Bottle Shop, Weis Market, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Sheetz Superstore. For a night out, check out Happy Valley Mini Golf or Meyer Dairy to enjoy an ice cream cone at the picnic tables adjacent to the Meyer farm outside.



In the other direction, North Atherton is home to Wegmans, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Wal-Mart, Target and so many other favorites.



Rent for this townhome includes water, sewer, refuse, basic cable, lawn care and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for gas heat, electric, and internet.



