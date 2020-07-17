All apartments in Centre County
Find more places like 729 Tussey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centre County, PA
/
729 Tussey Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

729 Tussey Lane

729 Tussey View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

729 Tussey View Lane, Centre County, PA 16801

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
729 Tussey Lane Available 08/11/20 Cozy Townhome Just Outside of State College Borough - This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath condo at 729 Tussey Lane in Tusseyview Estates offers expansive views of - you guessed it! - beautiful Tussey Mountain rising over Happy Valley. Located less than 3 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Campus, this unit offers convenient access to many points of interest around the area.

Inside, enjoy a spacious living room with fireplace for a cozy, cabin feel. Also downstairs you'll find a dedicated dining room adjacent to the kitchen, while upstairs features all 3 bedrooms and 2 of the baths as well as a study area overlooking the living room.

Outside you're surrounded by landscaped grounds and green space, ideal for enjoying those incredible views. A 1-car garage offers refuge from the elements for one car, as well as additional storage.

In this location you can reach the nearest grocery stores, restaurants, recreation and more in just minutes. Follow Tussey Lane to where it intersects with West Whitehall Road and you're partway to North or South Atherton Street business districts, each home to many areas of interest in State College.

On South Atherton you will find popular dining like Plaza Mexican, Faccia Luna, Rothrock Coffee and Sakura Japanese plus a newly remodeled Giant Food Store with Starbucks and Bottle Shop, Weis Market, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Sheetz Superstore. For a night out, check out Happy Valley Mini Golf or Meyer Dairy to enjoy an ice cream cone at the picnic tables adjacent to the Meyer farm outside.

In the other direction, North Atherton is home to Wegmans, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Wal-Mart, Target and so many other favorites.

Rent for this townhome includes water, sewer, refuse, basic cable, lawn care and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for gas heat, electric, and internet.

Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing for 729 Tussey Lane. Click "Contact Us" to begin a conversation via email or call the knowledgeable staff in office at 814-238-1598 between the hours of 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

(RLNE5906196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Tussey Lane have any available units?
729 Tussey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centre County, PA.
What amenities does 729 Tussey Lane have?
Some of 729 Tussey Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Tussey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
729 Tussey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Tussey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Tussey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 729 Tussey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 729 Tussey Lane offers parking.
Does 729 Tussey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Tussey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Tussey Lane have a pool?
No, 729 Tussey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 729 Tussey Lane have accessible units?
No, 729 Tussey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Tussey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Tussey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Tussey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 Tussey Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Villa Court
255 S Corl St
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street
State College, PA 16801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

State College, PAHarrisburg, PAAltoona, PAWilliamsport, PABloomsburg, PA
Colonial Park, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PACamp Hill, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Shippensburg, PACarlisle, PAJohnstown, PAWellsboro, PAHershey, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
Pennsylvania State University-Main CampusPennsylvania College of Technology
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology