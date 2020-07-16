All apartments in Centre County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

513 Marjorie Mae Street

513 Marjorie Mae Street · (814) 238-1598
Location

513 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA 16803

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 513 Marjorie Mae Street · Avail. Aug 11

$1,570

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
513 Marjorie Mae Street Available 08/11/20 513 Marjorie Mae Street - Marjorie Mae Street offers very nice and convenient townhouses for rent in State College, PA. Unit 513 has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and comes with 2 covered parking spaces. The unit is also equipped with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and washer/dryer. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, basic cable, water, sewer and trash. Tenants are responsible for expanded cable and electric, and heat.

Nestled in a peaceful townhouse community, these townhomes are still close to many conveniences right down the street and just a short commute to the downtown State College area, Penn State University, and anywhere else you need to go in or out of town! There are CATA bus stops within the development that are quick and easy to reach and if you’re driving, North Atherton Street or the 99/322 bypass can quickly get you where you need to go. You’ll be a 5-10 minute drive to PSU campus and the popular local attractions for events including Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center, Medlar Field, Pegula Ice Arena, Eisenhower Auditorium, The Arboretum at Penn State, and the Penn State Berkey Creamery.

Shopping and dining spots are in abundance in this part of town. You’ll be near Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, Applebee’s, Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, Weis, Giant, Eastern European Market, Don Patron’s, Champs, Panera Bread, Gardner’s Candies, TJ Maxx, Starbucks, Chic-Fil-A, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Red Lobster, Hoss’s Steak and Seafood, Hi-Way Pizza, Wine & Spirits, Wendy’s, Sweet Frog, Dairy Queen, and many more. For people who are active and like to spend time outdoors, State College is a great town for you! Nearby Circleville Park offers a great circular track for running/walking. The State Game Lands are also nearby and provide great wooded trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. These can be accessed right down the street! Rothrock State Forest also offers many options for hiking and biking with so many views to see. You can easily access these trails past the Tussey Mountain area in Boalsburg. Tussey also offers outdoor events, skiing in the winter, golfing, go Karts, a driving range, and batting cages.

Downtown State College is just a short drive or bus ride away and opens up a ton of opportunities for entertainment, shopping, dining, and night life. Be sure to check out some local favorites like Cafe 210, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, Appalachian Outdoors, The Phyrst, Zeno’s, Local Whiskey, Liberty Craft House, Bar Bleu, Primanti Brothers, The Lion’s Den, Webster’s Cafe, Cozy Thai, Mad Mex, Baby’s Burgers & Shakes, DP Dough, and many many more!! Don’t miss out on your opportunity to live in comfort in a fantastic location! Call and schedule a tour of Marjorie Mae Street today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have any available units?
513 Marjorie Mae Street has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have?
Some of 513 Marjorie Mae Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Marjorie Mae Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Marjorie Mae Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Marjorie Mae Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 Marjorie Mae Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centre County.
Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Marjorie Mae Street offers parking.
Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Marjorie Mae Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have a pool?
No, 513 Marjorie Mae Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Marjorie Mae Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Marjorie Mae Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Marjorie Mae Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Marjorie Mae Street does not have units with air conditioning.
