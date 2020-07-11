505 Chestnut St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace

This beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom duplex boasts a fully equipped kitchen, wall to wall neutral carpeting as well as central air conditioning. This is a quiet building in the middle of it all! Within walking distance to Main Street as well as the local park! Walk to eateries, shopping and nightlife! Extra space in the basement as well as a washer and dryer for your convenience! Relax on the back porch overlooking a level back yard or pick up some food across the street! You are literally seconds away from the Parkway West and I 279, 3.5 miles from downtown Pittsburgh and 20 minutes away from Pittsburgh International Airport!

Off street parking is also available.



NO PETS

No Section 8



Potential applicants need a credit score of 650+ and long term, stable income 2.5 - 3 times the rent.



$925 / month. All utilities extra. (water/sewage, trash, electric, gas.) Yard/snow is tenants responsibility.



Call 724-344-4493 today!

