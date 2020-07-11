All apartments in Carnegie
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

505 Chestnut St

505 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Chestnut Street, Carnegie, PA 15106

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Property Id: 148827

This beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom duplex boasts a fully equipped kitchen, wall to wall neutral carpeting as well as central air conditioning. This is a quiet building in the middle of it all! Within walking distance to Main Street as well as the local park! Walk to eateries, shopping and nightlife! Extra space in the basement as well as a washer and dryer for your convenience! Relax on the back porch overlooking a level back yard or pick up some food across the street! You are literally seconds away from the Parkway West and I 279, 3.5 miles from downtown Pittsburgh and 20 minutes away from Pittsburgh International Airport!
Off street parking is also available.

NO PETS
No Section 8

Potential applicants need a credit score of 650+ and long term, stable income 2.5 - 3 times the rent.

$925 / month. All utilities extra. (water/sewage, trash, electric, gas.) Yard/snow is tenants responsibility.

This hot property won't last long !
Call 724-344-4493 today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148827
Property Id 148827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Chestnut St have any available units?
505 Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 505 Chestnut St have?
Some of 505 Chestnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 505 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 505 Chestnut St is not pet friendly.
Does 505 Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 505 Chestnut St offers parking.
Does 505 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Chestnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 505 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 505 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Chestnut St has units with air conditioning.
