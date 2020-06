Amenities

Newly remodeled and spacious two bedroom apartment in Carnegie. Close to downtown, airport, and Robinson Town Center. Easily accessible to route 79 and 376. Very close to bus stop. Off-street parking. giant basement for storage. Dining room and living room. washer and dryer hook-ups. Brand new wrap around porch. Freshly painted. newer roof and gutters. Walking distance to thriving downtown Carnegie. no pets and smoking outside only. nice back yard Owner pays sewage, tenant pays everything else



No Pets Allowed



