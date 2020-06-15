239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor

Amenities
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683
This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room. Wall to wall neutral carpeting throughout, rooms have ceiling fans and newer window treatments are included. A washer and dryer are provided for your convenience as well as a single car garage with opener! A rare find in the area! There is a shared, level back yard. This is a quiet neighborhood and is walking distance to the grocery store, restaurants, shopping, night life and public bus system. Location is prime! Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh, Airport, Interstate 79 and 376. This is a smoke free, pet free home.
No Pets Allowed
