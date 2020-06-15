All apartments in Carnegie
Find more places like 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carnegie, PA
/
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor

239 Boden Avenue · (724) 344-4493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carnegie
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

239 Boden Avenue, Carnegie, PA 15106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd floor · Avail. Jul 15

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683

This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room. Wall to wall neutral carpeting throughout, rooms have ceiling fans and newer window treatments are included. A washer and dryer are provided for your convenience as well as a single car garage with opener! A rare find in the area! There is a shared, level back yard. This is a quiet neighborhood and is walking distance to the grocery store, restaurants, shopping, night life and public bus system. Location is prime! Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh, Airport, Interstate 79 and 376. This is a smoke free, pet free home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296683
Property Id 296683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have any available units?
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have?
Some of 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor currently offering any rent specials?
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor pet-friendly?
No, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carnegie.
Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor offer parking?
Yes, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor does offer parking.
Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have a pool?
No, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor does not have a pool.
Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have accessible units?
No, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carnegie 1 BedroomsCarnegie 2 Bedrooms
Carnegie Apartments with GarageCarnegie Apartments with Parking
Carnegie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity