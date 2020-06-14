Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with garage

Canonsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Canonsburg

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Sandy Brae Dr
115 Sandy Brae Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION!! Desirable end unit town home! Ready for immediate occupancy! 3 bedroom/2 full baths/2 half baths! Spacious first floor boasts living room (15x15) with corner gas fireplace * dining room (12x8) with slider doors to access rear deck * fully

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1021 Coldstream Dr
1021 Coldstream Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse in the desirable Overlook neighborhood located in the heart of South Pointe! Wexford Model with a 4' extension to the entire floor plan, lighting upgrades throughout, 9' ft ceilings and stunning hand-scraped bamboo floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Fulton Road
102 Fulton Rd, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
102 Fulton Road Available 09/01/20 *****Huge 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home FOR RENT Sept 1st in Canonsburg!***** - This house is currently occupied until the end of August. It will be ready for move-in September 1st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
313 Cricketwood Court
313 Cricketwood Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Three bedroom townhome located in Glencannon, close to I79, Southpointe, Meadows Casino and Racetrack and Tanger Outlet. Community offers pool, pond, basketball court, volleyball, walking trail, playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Dr
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
HUGE 3 Bedroom END UNIT! WITH NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPETING throughout! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry. , Open Living Room, Lovely Dining Room, Large Deck! Master on-suite! BIG CLOSETS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Rock Run Rd
220 Rock Run Road, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Single Family home in Desirable Hiddenbrook Community in Peters Twp.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
306 Timberlake Dr
306 Timberlake Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Great location! Timberlake Plan. Beautiful two story, 4 bedrooms + 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, first floor family room. Spacious, finished game room with bar area. Walk out to deck and large yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
427 Bower Hill Road
427 Bower Hill Rd, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Well Cared for 3 Bedroom Split Entry in Peters Township! Cathedral ceiling in the formal living room, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with its own private bath, 3 season room with a beautiful view of the rear yard, finished walk-out lower

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 Chambers Drive
102 Chambers Dr, Wolfdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Custom Built Townhome Offering 1-Level Living By Martik Brothers!* Quality craftsmanship abounds featuring a covered front porch, main level entry, custom eat-in kitchen, boasting granite tops, spacious great room, 1st floor master suite w/walk-in

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
404 Maywood Dr
404 Maywood Drive, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gleaming townhome offer 3 Spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fabulous on-ground deck off the dining room overlooking amazing large level yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;
City Guide for Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.

This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

