115 1st Street - 4

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

College house with 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 downstairs. You can rent the floor or the whole house. Nice view of river and short walk to Cal U campus, shopping, restaurants. Includes free laundry facilities, all kitchen appliances included and nice full bath. Great place to live approx. $295/bedroom/month depending on occupancy. Call today to see this renovated property.