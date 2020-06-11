All apartments in California
115 1st Street - 4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

115 1st Street - 4

115 1st St · (724) 809-0432
Location

115 1st St, California, PA 15419

Price and availability

Amenities

College house with 3 large bedrooms for $5310 or $1770/person/semester for 3 students. Nice view of river and short walk to Cal U campus, shopping, restaurants. Includes free laundry facilities, all kitchen appliances included and nice full bath. Great place to live at $295/bedroom/month. Aug2020-June2021 Call today to see this renovated property.
College house with 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 downstairs. You can rent the floor or the whole house. Nice view of river and short walk to Cal U campus, shopping, restaurants. Includes free laundry facilities, all kitchen appliances included and nice full bath. Great place to live approx. $295/bedroom/month depending on occupancy. Call today to see this renovated property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 1st Street - 4 have any available units?
115 1st Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in California, PA.
What amenities does 115 1st Street - 4 have?
Some of 115 1st Street - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 1st Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
115 1st Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 1st Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 115 1st Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in California.
Does 115 1st Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 115 1st Street - 4 does offer parking.
Does 115 1st Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 1st Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 1st Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 115 1st Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 115 1st Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 115 1st Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 1st Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 1st Street - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 1st Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 1st Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
