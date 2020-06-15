530 N Main St Unit 302

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Butler. Walking distance to Downtown Butler (shops, restaurants, banks, churches). Close to the Clearview Mall, Route 422, Butler County Community College (BC3), public library and grocery stores.



Leasing Special: Up to $500 off first month's rent with a 12 month lease, and up to $1500 off first 3 months rent with a 24 month lease.



Property Highlights:



- Stainless appliances

- Dishwasher

- Built-in microwave

- Hardwood cabinets

- Pantry

- Separate dining room

- Large living room

- Balcony

- Cable ready

- Large closets

- Updated bathrooms

- Ceiling Fans

- A/C

- Clubhouse with full kitchen, bar area, pool table

- 24-hour fitness facility

- Theater room

- Elevators

- Storage lockers ($25/month)

- Parking garage ($35-$55/month)

- Laundry rooms on each floor

- 24-hour emergency maintenance

- Onsite professional management staff



Property tour: https://youtu.be/ge0guxPhqoM



No pets

No smoking

Water and trash removal included

Snow removal and lawn care included



Available 7 days a week for showings!



Contact us today for more information! Please reference the property address when texting or calling.



