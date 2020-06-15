All apartments in Butler
530 N Main St Unit 302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

530 N Main St Unit 302

530 North Main Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

530 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Butler. Walking distance to Downtown Butler (shops, restaurants, banks, churches). Close to the Clearview Mall, Route 422, Butler County Community College (BC3), public library and grocery stores.

Leasing Special: Up to $500 off first month's rent with a 12 month lease, and up to $1500 off first 3 months rent with a 24 month lease.

Property Highlights:

- Stainless appliances
- Dishwasher
- Built-in microwave
- Hardwood cabinets
- Pantry
- Separate dining room
- Large living room
- Balcony
- Cable ready
- Large closets
- Updated bathrooms
- Ceiling Fans
- A/C
- Clubhouse with full kitchen, bar area, pool table
- 24-hour fitness facility
- Theater room
- Elevators
- Storage lockers ($25/month)
- Parking garage ($35-$55/month)
- Laundry rooms on each floor
- 24-hour emergency maintenance
- Onsite professional management staff

Property tour: https://youtu.be/ge0guxPhqoM

No pets
No smoking
Water and trash removal included
Snow removal and lawn care included

Available 7 days a week for showings!

Contact us today for more information! Please reference the property address when texting or calling.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4903417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have any available units?
530 N Main St Unit 302 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have?
Some of 530 N Main St Unit 302's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 N Main St Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
530 N Main St Unit 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 N Main St Unit 302 pet-friendly?
No, 530 N Main St Unit 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler.
Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 530 N Main St Unit 302 does offer parking.
Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 N Main St Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 530 N Main St Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 530 N Main St Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 N Main St Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 N Main St Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 N Main St Unit 302 has units with air conditioning.
