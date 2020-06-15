All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like 2908 Brentwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, PA
/
2908 Brentwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2908 Brentwood Ave

2908 Brentwood Avenue · (412) 520-8090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA 15227
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2908 Brentwood Ave · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates!

The first floor features a living room, dining room and equipped kitchen (Stove, and refrigerator)

Second floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bathroom.

There is plenty of storage in the attic and full basement with washer and dryer.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Tenants have online access to request maintenance and pay rent.

Apply online at: omnipm.appfolio.com/listings

This home is conveniently located 2-3 blocks off of Brownsville Road, bus stop (the 51). Just 20-30 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh, North Shore, Casino's and Stadiums.

The application fee is $40 per adult over 18. You must show proof of income of at least 2 1/2 - 3 times the amount of the rent. This home requires a security deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.

This home does not participate in any Voucher Programs.

Omni Property Management provides landlords, property managers, real estate investors and agents with a variety of property management services, tailored to your needs, please contact Margie at 412-520-8090.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Brentwood Ave have any available units?
2908 Brentwood Ave has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2908 Brentwood Ave have?
Some of 2908 Brentwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Brentwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Brentwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Brentwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Brentwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 2908 Brentwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2908 Brentwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Brentwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 Brentwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Brentwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2908 Brentwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Brentwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2908 Brentwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Brentwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Brentwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Brentwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 Brentwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2908 Brentwood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brentwood 1 BedroomsBrentwood 2 Bedrooms
Brentwood Apartments with BalconyBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brentwood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PA
Seven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity