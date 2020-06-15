2908 Brentwood Ave

Amenities

Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates!



The first floor features a living room, dining room and equipped kitchen (Stove, and refrigerator)



Second floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bathroom.



There is plenty of storage in the attic and full basement with washer and dryer.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Tenants have online access to request maintenance and pay rent.



Apply online at: omnipm.appfolio.com/listings



This home is conveniently located 2-3 blocks off of Brownsville Road, bus stop (the 51). Just 20-30 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh, North Shore, Casino's and Stadiums.



The application fee is $40 per adult over 18. You must show proof of income of at least 2 1/2 - 3 times the amount of the rent. This home requires a security deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.



This home does not participate in any Voucher Programs.



Omni Property Management provides landlords, property managers, real estate investors and agents with a variety of property management services, tailored to your needs, please contact Margie at 412-520-8090.



No Pets Allowed



