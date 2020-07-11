Amenities

245 Wainwright Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available August. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Right side of duplex. Laminate flooring on main floor. Carpeted hall and bedrooms. Central A/C. Refrigerator and stove included. W/D hook-ups. Garage parking and extra space in rear. Easy access to Route 51. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal. No smoking.



This property does not accept pets and is not approved for subsidized housing. Non-refundable application fee of $35 for credit/background check required. Must have good credit and clean background.



Agents: This is an exclusive listing. No commission paid to any agents.



Agent is Philip Sirianni and listed by:



BC Artman Real Estate

3614 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15227



No Pets Allowed



