All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like 245 Wainwright Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, PA
/
245 Wainwright Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

245 Wainwright Avenue

245 Wainwright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 Wainwright Avenue, Brentwood, PA 15227
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
245 Wainwright Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available August. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Right side of duplex. Laminate flooring on main floor. Carpeted hall and bedrooms. Central A/C. Refrigerator and stove included. W/D hook-ups. Garage parking and extra space in rear. Easy access to Route 51. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal. No smoking.

This property does not accept pets and is not approved for subsidized housing. Non-refundable application fee of $35 for credit/background check required. Must have good credit and clean background.

Agents: This is an exclusive listing. No commission paid to any agents.

Agent is Philip Sirianni and listed by:

BC Artman Real Estate
3614 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Wainwright Avenue have any available units?
245 Wainwright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, PA.
What amenities does 245 Wainwright Avenue have?
Some of 245 Wainwright Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Wainwright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Wainwright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Wainwright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 Wainwright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 245 Wainwright Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Wainwright Avenue offers parking.
Does 245 Wainwright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Wainwright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Wainwright Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Wainwright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Wainwright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Wainwright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Wainwright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Wainwright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Wainwright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 Wainwright Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brentwood 1 BedroomsBrentwood 2 Bedrooms
Brentwood 3 BedroomsBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Brentwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PA
Castle Shannon, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PACrafton, PAWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University