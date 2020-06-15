All apartments in Blawnox
218 8th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

218 8th St

218 8th Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

218 8th Street, Blawnox, PA 15238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox.

Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District.

Property Highlights:

- Complete rehab from stud out.
- New additions - roof, concrete sidewalk, electrical service, plumbing, furnace, A/C, hot water tank, appliances, and windows.
- Granite countertops in the kitchen w kitchen island
- Hardwood floor in living room.
- Second floor laundry.
- Huge 16 x 12 deck off the kitchen has stairs leading down to the partially fenced yard.

Available Now!
Listed on IkosHQ

(RLNE5813027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 8th St have any available units?
218 8th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 8th St have?
Some of 218 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
218 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 218 8th St offer parking?
No, 218 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 218 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 8th St have a pool?
No, 218 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 218 8th St have accessible units?
No, 218 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 8th St has units with air conditioning.
