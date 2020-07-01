/
343 Apartments for rent in Blawnox, PA📍
1 Unit Available
216 8th St
216 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
1 Unit Available
218 8th St
218 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
1 Unit Available
352 Freeport Rd
352 Freeport Road, Blawnox, PA
Studio
$625
Here’s a chance to secure main street level retail/office space in a prime location. 1st floor space is perfect for office/retail, professional service, legal/insurance/accounting practice or salon. 525 square feet available space.
7 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
1 Unit Available
102 Chapel Harbor Dr
102 Chapel Harbor Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
A fantastic 3 bedroom townhome at Chapel Harbor in the award-winning Fox Chapel School District.
16 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,318
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
13 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,047
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
1 Unit Available
7120 McClure Ave #1
7120 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1585 sqft
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767 A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed.
1 Unit Available
2000 LaCrosse St
2000 Lacrosse Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in Swissvale! - Available: NOW! Description: Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home today! Very clean, spacious and easy to maintain. Conveniently located.
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
412 N Euclid Ave
412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of
1 Unit Available
904 Penn St Unit 1
904 Penn St, Sharpsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
904 Penn St Unit 1 is a newly renovated 1BR/1 BA apartment in Sharpsburg! In the heart of the revitalized Sharpsburg business district - Walk to bars, restaurants, parks, and more.
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
6336 Aurelia St Unit 2
6336 Aurelia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit Unit 2 Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment with finished, shared basement Located in Shadyside directly next to Bakery Square. Less than a block from Giant Eagle and CMU bus stop.
1 Unit Available
300 Linden Ave Unit A2
300 Linden Avenue, Sharpsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
300 Linden Ave is a MUST SEE, newly renovated and pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Sharpsburg! All new everything! Highlights: Modern kitchen with appliances included Spacious bedrooms New washer/dryer Pet friendly with fees
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
727 Mellon St
727 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Updated Brick Home with Private Yard - This home is newly renovated with original woodwork throughout the whole home. Large living room with original fireplace. Dining room space that entertains into the kitchen with island.
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
209 Western Ave Unit 4
209 Western Ave, Aspinwall, PA
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.
