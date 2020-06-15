216 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox.



Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District.



Property Highlights:



- Complete rehab from stud out.

- New additions - roof, concrete sidewalk, electrical service, plumbing, furnace, A/C, hot water tank, appliances, and windows.

- Granite countertops in the kitchen w kitchen island

- Hardwood floor in living room.

- Second floor laundry.

- Huge 16 x 12 deck off the kitchen has stairs leading down to the partially fenced yard.



Available Now!

