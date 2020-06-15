216 8th St

Amenities
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox.
Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District.
Property Highlights:
- Complete rehab from stud out.
- New additions - roof, concrete sidewalk, electrical service, plumbing, furnace, A/C, hot water tank, appliances, and windows.
- Granite countertops in the kitchen w kitchen island
- Hardwood floor in living room.
- Second floor laundry.
- Huge 16 x 12 deck off the kitchen has stairs leading down to the partially fenced yard.
Available Now!
Listed on IkosHQ
(RLNE5812990)