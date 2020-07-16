All apartments in Blair County
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D

113 Lawn Ln · (814) 944-8354
Location

113 Lawn Ln, Blair County, PA 16601
Ivyside

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Utilities for this unit are $110 a month from August - April. Lombardo House Offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study room, a kitchen, laundry, and houses 4 students. The house is carpeted with some hard wood floors, fully furnished, and appliances are included. The House has entry locks, dead bolts, and individual bedroom locks. The Lombardo house also offers a porch, a patio, off street parking, provides resident assistants, uniformed security and access to the main Pennview Office. The House is non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have any available units?
113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blair County, PA.
What amenities does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have?
Some of 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D currently offering any rent specials?
113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D pet-friendly?
No, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blair County.
Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D offer parking?
Yes, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D offers parking.
Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have a pool?
No, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D does not have a pool.
Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have accessible units?
No, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Lawn Lane - Lombardo_D does not have units with air conditioning.
