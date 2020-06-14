Apartment List
/
PA
/
bethel park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:07 PM

176 Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethel Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
340 Academy St Unit 1
340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie! Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more! Highlights: - Must see renovations and hardwood laminate

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2650 S 18th Street
2650 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2085 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - This amazingly historic 4 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting atop the southside slopes will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front doors and you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the entire

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
1817 Arlington Ave
1817 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
Check out this 2BR/1 Bath plus bonus floor that can be a third bedroom! This home features hardwood flooring throughout, large rooms, decorative fireplaces, and much more! Property Highlights: - Hardwood flooring throughout - Central AC - Washer

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
35 West Main Street 12
35 W Main St, Carnegie, PA
Studio
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and comfortable studio apartment in Carnegie. Convenient to downtown via I-376 and bus line, and is just blocks from the shops and restaurants on Main St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
406 Westwood St
406 Westwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Mt. Washington! - $200 off first months rent if you move in by July 1st! This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath will feel like home in no time.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Newburn Dr Apt 7
108 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
Mt. Lebanon. CLose to the "T". Updated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2908 Brentwood Ave
2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates! The first floor features a living room, dining

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Allentown
1 Unit Available
904 E Warrington
904 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
904 E Warrington Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Beautiful, Open-Concept 3 Bedroom Home w/ stainless countertop! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has open-concept living, which is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Allentown
1 Unit Available
1107 Arlington Ave
1107 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1107 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Open Concept 3 Bedroom Home with Exposed Brick & Hardwood Floors in South Side Slopes! - This completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the South Side Slopes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
311 Boggs Ave Rear
311 Boggs Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Available August 2020 - Luxury 3 Bedroom Home w/ GARAGE Off-Street Parking! - This recently updated property comes equipped with central A/C, a luxury bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, off-street parking AND a garage, which is not easy to come by in Mt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Allentown
1 Unit Available
26 Millbridge Street
26 Millbridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
26 Millbridge Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - FULLY RENOVATED, Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/ Easy Access! - This huge, fully renovated 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms is located in the hip and convenient neighborhood of

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
606 Chess
606 Chess Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home w/ Updates! - This home features 1.5 updated bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances in a spacious eat-in kitchen. This open-concept living home also has hardwood floors, a front porch, and in-house laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beechview
1 Unit Available
1307 Rockland Ave
1307 Rockland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bethel Park, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethel Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bethel Park 1 BedroomsBethel Park 2 BedroomsBethel Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethel Park 3 BedroomsBethel Park Accessible Apartments
Bethel Park Apartments with BalconyBethel Park Apartments with GarageBethel Park Apartments with GymBethel Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethel Park Apartments with Parking
Bethel Park Apartments with PoolBethel Park Apartments with Washer-DryerBethel Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethel Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University