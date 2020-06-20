All apartments in Bethel Park
Bethel Park, PA
3309 Bethel Church Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

3309 Bethel Church Road

3309 Bethel Church Road · (412) 376-4644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 1.2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village. Bethel Park School District. Contact the agent now to schedule your showing!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Bethel Church Road have any available units?
3309 Bethel Church Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3309 Bethel Church Road have?
Some of 3309 Bethel Church Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Bethel Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Bethel Church Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Bethel Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Bethel Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Bethel Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Bethel Church Road does offer parking.
Does 3309 Bethel Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Bethel Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Bethel Church Road have a pool?
No, 3309 Bethel Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Bethel Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3309 Bethel Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Bethel Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Bethel Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Bethel Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 Bethel Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
