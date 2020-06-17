All apartments in Belmont
Belmont, PA
816 BELMONT STREET
816 BELMONT STREET

816 Belmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Belmont Street, Belmont, PA 15904

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home! Eat-in kitchen with appliances. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor. Large 3rd bedroom/spare room on 2nd floor. Laundry area in basement with appliances. Heat is gas forced air and the home also has central air for hot summer days! One car garage with opener. Large rear lawn. Lawn care and snow removal are tenant responsibilities. Rent is $715 + $15 per appliance (stove or fridge) + utilities. This is a NO SMOKING property. Small pet negotiable w/ extra $30 rent, NO CATS. 1 year lease (negotiable for shorter term), security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non-refundable application fee for applicants 18 years or older. Ask for Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

