816 BELMONT STREET

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home! Eat-in kitchen with appliances. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor. Large 3rd bedroom/spare room on 2nd floor. Laundry area in basement with appliances. Heat is gas forced air and the home also has central air for hot summer days! One car garage with opener. Large rear lawn. Lawn care and snow removal are tenant responsibilities. Rent is $715 + $15 per appliance (stove or fridge) + utilities. This is a NO SMOKING property. Small pet negotiable w/ extra $30 rent, NO CATS. 1 year lease (negotiable for shorter term), security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non-refundable application fee for applicants 18 years or older. Ask for Virtual Tour!