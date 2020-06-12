/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
242 Dakota Ave
242 Dakota Avenue, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725 Schedule by Appointment Saturday, May 30th or Sunday, May 31st.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Northshore
12 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Strip District
18 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Fairywood
28 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
40 Units Available
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 7 at 02:21pm
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
5 Units Available
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
South Shore
61 Units Available
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Northshore
24 Units Available
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heinz at 950 North Shore in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 7 at 06:21pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
2 Units Available
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
28 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
261 Martsolf Ave
261 Martsolf Avenue, West View, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
18 Jacksonia St 4
18 Jacksonia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Spacious Modern Penthouse 2- BD, Mexican War Area - Property Id: 55839 Spacious Modern Penthouse 2-BD Lovely night view of Downtown Pittsburgh Ceramic and Wood flooring throughout Updated Kitchen with Modern Appliances Updated Bathroom Modern
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV