3913 5th Ave
Last updated April 5 2020 at 6:11 PM

3913 5th Ave

3913 5th Avenue · (814) 946-8682 ext. 335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3913 5th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3913 5th Ave · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Altoona - 3913 5th Ave, Altoona
3 bedrooms/1 bathroom
$700.00/month + $700.00 Security
Water/Sewer up to $65.00 & Trash included
Washer/Dryer hook-ups in Unit
BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND FLOORING!
No pets
No Smoking
Section 8 approved

All Tenants must submit application with $20.00 Non-refundable fee for Credit, Criminal, and Eviction check.

Unit may be viewed by getting keys at the office at 300 Orchard Ave, Altoona. Please call 946-8682 with additional questions. "Interested comments will not be acknowledged."

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3758843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

