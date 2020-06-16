Amenities
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Altoona - 3913 5th Ave, Altoona
3 bedrooms/1 bathroom
$700.00/month + $700.00 Security
Water/Sewer up to $65.00 & Trash included
Washer/Dryer hook-ups in Unit
BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND FLOORING!
No pets
No Smoking
Section 8 approved
All Tenants must submit application with $20.00 Non-refundable fee for Credit, Criminal, and Eviction check.
Unit may be viewed by getting keys at the office at 300 Orchard Ave, Altoona. Please call 946-8682 with additional questions. "Interested comments will not be acknowledged."
