Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Aliquippa, PA with garage

Aliquippa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.
Results within 1 mile of Aliquippa

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
Results within 5 miles of Aliquippa

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
Results within 10 miles of Aliquippa
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 4th Street
1123 4th Street, Beaver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Woodcrest Drive
108 Woodcrest Drive, Enlow, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1666 sqft
Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
275 Barclay Hill Rd
275 Barclay Hill Road, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Nice 2 bedroom duplex for lease in Brighton Township. Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement with one car integral garage. Off street parking also available. Tenants pay all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
305 Marshall Heights Dr
305 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located minutes from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 Sebago Lake Dr
103 Sebago Lake Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome with spectacular golf course views. Loft area perfect for office, deck, walkout basement, attached garage, gourmet kitchen,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aliquippa, PA

Aliquippa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

