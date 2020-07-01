Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 AM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR

Finding an apartment in Central Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 12:08pm
3 Units Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
810 S 3rd St
810 South 3rd Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,650
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
810 S 3rd St Available 07/28/20 Furnished Jacksonville Suite! Grand deck with views, king bed, utilities included - Historic second floor Jacksonville apartment with enormous private deck! Enjoy the newly remolded one bedroom suite with kitchenette,

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
430 Shafer Lane
430 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1749 sqft
Updated Home on Large Lot Located in Great Jacksonville Neighborhood! - This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1749 square feet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
140 South 4th Street
140 South 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
This brand new fully furnished unit is sure to amaze! 1-2 minute walking distance to ANYWHERE you would like to explore in historic Jacksonville.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Medford
2967 Stacie Way - 1
2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.

1 of 8

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
960 Beverly Way
960 Beverly Way, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.
Results within 10 miles of Central Point

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
250 Jared Court Available 07/05/20 3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Medford
1329 Stonegate Dr.
1329 Stonegate Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
Stunning Newer Build in Stonegate Estates!! - This exquisite home was completed by Mahar Bros.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Central Point, OR

Finding an apartment in Central Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

