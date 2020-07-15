6131 N Birmingham Avenue

Amenities
*Free Lawn Care * 9 mile to downtown * O'Brien Pk - Property Id: 293305
Only house on the entire street, surrounded by beautiful view of the O'Brien Park
Quiet street with virtually no traffic and easy access to amenities at the park such as
Water Splash Pad
Play Ground
Tennis Court
Fishing Pond
Golf Course
Fitness Center
Unique opportunity to live in a tranquil, country setting with convenience of a city, only 9 miles from downtown Tulsa
Enjoy very big, private, and heavily wooded yard without the yard work !
Living area is spacious and open to Dining and Kitchen
Every window has a Blind and a Curtain
Driveway is paved and has Carport wide enough for 3 cars
Front door has a Smart Lock, so you can open and close the door remotely from your Phone
Appliances included: Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove & Oven, Central A/C and Heating
Some furniture and household items available to Rent or Buy
Not approved for Section 8
This house is currently being renovated. When completed, more photos of the house will be posted.
Thank you
No Pets Allowed
