Turley, OK
6131 N Birmingham Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

6131 N Birmingham Avenue

6131 North Birmingham Avenue · (469) 360-5495
Location

6131 North Birmingham Avenue, Turley, OK 74130
Turley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
gym
parking
playground
tennis court
*Free Lawn Care * 9 mile to downtown * O'Brien Pk - Property Id: 293305

Only house on the entire street, surrounded by beautiful view of the O'Brien Park

Quiet street with virtually no traffic and easy access to amenities at the park such as

Water Splash Pad
Play Ground
Tennis Court
Fishing Pond
Golf Course
Fitness Center

Unique opportunity to live in a tranquil, country setting with convenience of a city, only 9 miles from downtown Tulsa

Enjoy very big, private, and heavily wooded yard without the yard work !

Living area is spacious and open to Dining and Kitchen

Every window has a Blind and a Curtain

Driveway is paved and has Carport wide enough for 3 cars

Front door has a Smart Lock, so you can open and close the door remotely from your Phone

Appliances included: Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove & Oven, Central A/C and Heating

Some furniture and household items available to Rent or Buy

Not approved for Section 8

This house is currently being renovated. When completed, more photos of the house will be posted.

Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293305
Property Id 293305

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5911469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have any available units?
6131 N Birmingham Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have?
Some of 6131 N Birmingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 N Birmingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6131 N Birmingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 N Birmingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turley.
Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6131 N Birmingham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6131 N Birmingham Avenue has units with air conditioning.
