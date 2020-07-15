6131 N Birmingham Avenue

Amenities

*Free Lawn Care * 9 mile to downtown * O'Brien Pk - Property Id: 293305



Only house on the entire street, surrounded by beautiful view of the O'Brien Park



Quiet street with virtually no traffic and easy access to amenities at the park such as



Water Splash Pad

Play Ground

Tennis Court

Fishing Pond

Golf Course

Fitness Center



Unique opportunity to live in a tranquil, country setting with convenience of a city, only 9 miles from downtown Tulsa



Enjoy very big, private, and heavily wooded yard without the yard work !



Living area is spacious and open to Dining and Kitchen



Every window has a Blind and a Curtain



Driveway is paved and has Carport wide enough for 3 cars



Front door has a Smart Lock, so you can open and close the door remotely from your Phone



Appliances included: Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove & Oven, Central A/C and Heating



Some furniture and household items available to Rent or Buy



Not approved for Section 8



This house is currently being renovated. When completed, more photos of the house will be posted.



No Pets Allowed



