apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020
35 Apartments under $800 for rent in Owasso, OK
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$790
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso
1 of 19
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2741 East 44th Street North
2741 East 44th Street North, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$775
1220 sqft
Clean and comfy house on cute residential street - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom boasts a comfortable living space with newly updated bedrooms and a clean kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Cherry Steet
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13
17 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13
$
10 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 8
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated October 17
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sierra Pointe
1433 South 107th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
900 sqft
CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK - Property Id: 264664 CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** $ 99 Move In Special!!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
Ridgeview
717 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
1000 sqft
Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314642 $ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!! $ 99 MOVES U IN !!! Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!! Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at Sixty
1 of 6
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Xyler
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)
1 of 9
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
525 East Zion St.
525 East Zion Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Painted 2 bedroom 1 bath house :) - This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Freshly painted. Wood floors. Sunroom on back of the house. 2 outbuildings to store things in. Just lowered the price. call 918-895-7868 to see the house. (RLNE2447812)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$550
Available 08/01/20 Newly updated Studio apartment. Available from 08/01/2020 Semi Furnished! Close to TU !! Close to Downtown!! Great for Single occupant. with extra Storage room (RLNE2369940)
1 of 18
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
North Evanston Place
1607 N Lewis Place
1607 North Lewis Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$585
1100 sqft
1607 N Lewis Place Available 07/20/20 SECTION 8 WELCOME - NEWLY RESTORED - 2 BEDROOM - HARDWOOD FLOORS - This newly restored 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom offers: Central Heat and Air Beautiful dark stained hardwood floors Porch Fenced back yard A nicely
1 of 9
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3248 S Lakewood Ave Unit 5B
3248 South Lakewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$670
750 sqft
2 bed / 1 Bath Apartment w/ W?D - Apartment in the recently renovated Lakewood Gardens Condo (RLNE4135787)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Lynn Lane
18517 E Admiral Blvd
18517 East Admiral Boulevard, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car, large corner lot yard. 1000 sq. ft. Nice neighborhood with great access to highway. 15 mins to downtown Tulsa. For a personal viewing call/text/email. Fletcher and Associates, Realty LLC
1 of 7
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
625 S. Elgin Ave
625 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$695
450 sqft
Coliseum Apartments - Affordable Downtown Living - Property Id: 222759 Originally constructed in 1925, the Coliseum has been in the heart of Tulsa for over 90 years.
