furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:22 PM
8 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N. Forest ave.
410 N Forest St, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
This cute Jenks home has nice hardwood floors in living and bedrooms with fresh paint throughout. Furnished open kitchen. Fully fenced backyard on a nice large corner lot close to highway access and shopping. This one will be gone quickly!
Results within 1 mile of Jenks
Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$905
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
11 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Jenks
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
10 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4630 E 68th St #287
4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1102 sqft
Great Condo close to St. Francis! - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo. Fully furnished with fridge, new stove and washer/dryer for your use. Newly painted interior. Jenks school district (RLNE5849018)
Results within 10 miles of Jenks
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$550
Available 08/01/20 Newly updated Studio apartment. Available from 08/01/2020 Semi Furnished! Close to TU !! Close to Downtown!! Great for Single occupant. with extra Storage room (RLNE2369940)
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
410 West 7th Street
410 West 7th Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,295
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished high-rise condo overlooking downtown. 1 bed/1 bath.
