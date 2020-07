Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Norrington- Four spacious bedrooms, bright, open living areas and a dream kitchen with a walk-in pantry sure to be the envy of all your friends - the Norrington has it all. This home features a smart design that gives you loads of space, right where you need it. From the front door to the backyard, this home will impress you from start to finish. Community pool and playground.