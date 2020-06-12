Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:24 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Youngstown, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Newport
1 Unit Available
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$550
This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Downtown Youngstown
1 Unit Available
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.
Results within 1 mile of Youngstown

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of Youngstown

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2520 Flintridge Dr
2520 Flintridge Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
Amazing and updated in this SUPER clean 2 bedroom - 1 bath ranch unit apartment in a well maintained and secured building. All new laminate flooring, paint and kitchen appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5026 Winthrop Dr
5026 Winthrop Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Freshly updated throughout is this 2 bedroom - 1 full bath - ranch unit on first floor (zero steps) Quiet location near dead end street - in house laundry - All kitchen appliances included - covered rear porch - on site secure garage 1 car garage

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
493 Aurora Drive
493 Aurora Drive, Churchill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1904 Paisley
1904 Paisley Street, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
1904 Paisley Available 07/01/20 1904 Paisley - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Bi-Level home with a welcoming front porch. This spacious home is located in Austintown with the convenience of shopping and restaurants nearby.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trophy Estates
1 Unit Available
4686 Driftwood Lane
4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
4 Bedrooms
$950
1567 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Youngstown

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
140 Woodglen Ave
140 Woodglen Avenue, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Totally remodeled 1 bedroom home, full basement. First month, last month and security deposit due upon signing lease.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Youngstown, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Youngstown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

