Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Warren, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warren apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
480 North Street
480 North St NW, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent- North St- Warren Oh - 3 Bedroom Bungalow ready to rent. Features stove and fridge. Fully finished basement. Washer and Dryer. Large 2 car garage. Nice yard with deck. www.remcommercial.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1364 Adelaide Ave Southeast
1364 Adelaide Avenue Southeast, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Less than 2 miles from Warren's Courthouse Square. This 2 bedroom 1 bath all brick cape cod has the original hardwood floor throughout the living room and hallway. 2 Large bay windows bring in great natural light with an East facing home.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Available 07/25/20 4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
207 E. Broadway
207 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
207 E. Broadway - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Girard, Ohio. There is a beautiful patio off the front of the unit with private front entrances. Laundry is located in the unit and all kitchen appliances are supplied.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Belle Vista
2622 Burbank Ave
2622 Burbank Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
916 sqft
2622 Burbank Ave Available 08/01/20 2622 Burbank Ave - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on the west side of Youngstown, very close to Austintown.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1703 Westhampton Dr
1703 Westhampton Drive, Austintown, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
1140 sqft
Close to it all but nestled amongst the trees, this ultra cool 1 bedroom + loft (potential 2nd bed) open floor plan concept with soaring vaulted ceilings in great room, open to eat in kitchen with all appliances, first floor large bedroom on main

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3860 Niles Carver Road - 16
3860 Niles Carver Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in a peaceful complex. Property is situated next to Mineral Ridge Schools and Ball Fields One of 12 townhouses in small complex. Units are updated.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104
1000 Liberty Boulevard, Cortland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
675 sqft
Updated 2 bed apartment. Brand new everything! Amana appliances new, new flooring, counters, cupboards, and bathroom vanities! Walk in master bedroom closet, spacious master bedroom, and a cozy second bedroom with closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warren, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warren apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

