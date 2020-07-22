Neighborhood Guide: Toledo
Check out the top neighborhoods in Toledo for renting an apartment: Reynolds Corners, Southwyck, East Toledo and more
- 1. Reynolds CornersSee all 62 apartments in Reynolds CornersVerified
1 of 12Last updated January 25 at 09:24 PMContact for AvailabilityReynolds CornersArbor Landing1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH1 Bedroom$549595 sqft2 Bedrooms$669781 sqft
- 2. SouthwyckSee all 59 apartments in SouthwyckVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM9 Units AvailableSouthwyckThe Woodlands2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH1 Bedroom$640720 sqft2 Bedrooms$710980 sqft3 Bedrooms$8771130 sqftVerified
1 of 7Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM8 Units AvailableSouthwyckHawthorne Hills2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$8191100 sqft
- 3. East ToledoSee all 59 apartments in East ToledoVerified
1 of 16Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM$179 Units AvailableEast ToledoMarina Lofts625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH1 Bedroom$895729 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4101092 sqft
1 of 7Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM1 Unit AvailableEast Toledo1022 Madeleine Street - Lower1022 Madeline Street, Toledo, OH1 Bedroom$550624 sqft