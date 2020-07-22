Neighborhood Guide: Toledo

Check out the top neighborhoods in Toledo for renting an apartment: Reynolds Corners, Southwyck, East Toledo and more

Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:01 PM
  1. 1. Reynolds Corners
    See all 62 apartments in Reynolds Corners
    Last updated January 25 at 09:24 PM
    Contact for Availability
    Reynolds Corners
    Arbor Landing
    1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
    1 Bedroom
    $549
    595 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $669
    781 sqft
  2. 2. Southwyck
    See all 59 apartments in Southwyck
    Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
    9 Units Available
    Southwyck
    The Woodlands
    2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
    1 Bedroom
    $640
    720 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $710
    980 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $877
    1130 sqft
    Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
    8 Units Available
    Southwyck
    Hawthorne Hills
    2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $819
    1100 sqft
  3. 3. East Toledo
    See all 59 apartments in East Toledo
    Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
    $
    179 Units Available
    East Toledo
    Marina Lofts
    625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
    1 Bedroom
    $895
    729 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,410
    1092 sqft

    Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
    1 Unit Available
    East Toledo
    1022 Madeleine Street - Lower
    1022 Madeline Street, Toledo, OH
    1 Bedroom
    $550
    624 sqft
