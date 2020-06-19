All apartments in St. Henry
Find more places like 351 E Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Henry, OH
/
351 E Main Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

351 E Main Street

351 East Main Street · (419) 733-1088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

351 East Main Street, St. Henry, OH 45883

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Commercial space on Main St. in St. Henry available for lease. The space has previously been used by a caterer and was most recently remodeled to be a small coffee & sandwich shop. The improvements were made by previous lessee including all equipment, cabinetry, counter-tops, lighting & furniture and are for sale if interested. Otherwise, these will be removed and the space will be available for other acceptable commercial activity. Would be great for retail or office space with Main street frontage! Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 E Main Street have any available units?
351 E Main Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 351 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 E Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 E Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 351 E Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Henry.
Does 351 E Main Street offer parking?
No, 351 E Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 351 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 E Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 E Main Street have a pool?
No, 351 E Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 351 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 E Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 E Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 E Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 E Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INDayton, OHMuncie, INLima, OH
Sidney, OHTipp City, OHGreenville, OH
Troy, OHTrotwood, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneUniversity of Dayton
Ball State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity