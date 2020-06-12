Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry parking

St. Clairsville Courtyard is a friendly community that offers 1-bedroom homes at a convenient location in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The spacious homes include energy efficient electric appliances. Our community features on-site laundry and more. We are conveniently located 1 minute from DiCarlos Pizza, Newellstown Diner, and St Clairsville Public Library, 2 minutes from St Clairsville Public Schools, 6 mintues from Memorial Park, Walmart, and Kroger, and 8 minutes from Ohio Valley Mall.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call St. Clairsville Courtyard home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE992245)