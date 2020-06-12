All apartments in St. Clairsville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

St. Clairsville Courtyard

171 West Main Street · (740) 695-3722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Clairsville
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

171 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH 43950

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$635

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
St. Clairsville Courtyard is a friendly community that offers 1-bedroom homes at a convenient location in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The spacious homes include energy efficient electric appliances. Our community features on-site laundry and more. We are conveniently located 1 minute from DiCarlos Pizza, Newellstown Diner, and St Clairsville Public Library, 2 minutes from St Clairsville Public Schools, 6 mintues from Memorial Park, Walmart, and Kroger, and 8 minutes from Ohio Valley Mall.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call St. Clairsville Courtyard home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE992245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Clairsville Courtyard have any available units?
St. Clairsville Courtyard has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does St. Clairsville Courtyard have?
Some of St. Clairsville Courtyard's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Clairsville Courtyard currently offering any rent specials?
St. Clairsville Courtyard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Clairsville Courtyard pet-friendly?
No, St. Clairsville Courtyard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clairsville.
Does St. Clairsville Courtyard offer parking?
Yes, St. Clairsville Courtyard does offer parking.
Does St. Clairsville Courtyard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Clairsville Courtyard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Clairsville Courtyard have a pool?
No, St. Clairsville Courtyard does not have a pool.
Does St. Clairsville Courtyard have accessible units?
No, St. Clairsville Courtyard does not have accessible units.
Does St. Clairsville Courtyard have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Clairsville Courtyard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does St. Clairsville Courtyard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. Clairsville Courtyard has units with air conditioning.
