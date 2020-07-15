/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Clairsville, OH
184 Maple Ave
184 Maple Avenue, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
Looking for a place to rent? This cozy ranch home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Laundry hook up is in the basement. The home is conveniently located minutes to shops, schools, and 5 mins to the mall.
501 Trabar Drive
501 Trabar Dr, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, disposal, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, gas heat, central air, covered back porch, 1 year lease firm, no pets, no smoking, approved
426 Tracy Loop
426 Tracy Lane, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Available NOW is this unfurnished spacious Townhouse that comes equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, private covered back porch, laundry hook up, garage with opener, gas heat, central air, one year lease, no pets, no smoking.
Results within 5 miles of St. Clairsville
46851 Red Fox Lane
46851 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville.
46810 Red Fox Lane
46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
Details 46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent.
46855 Red Fox Lane
46855 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Details Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.
67922 Mills Road
67922 Mills Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month
Results within 10 miles of St. Clairsville
355 1/2 Main St Rear Unit
355 1/2 Main St, Bridgeport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$679
355 1/2 Main Street (Rear Apt.) - Property Id: 209306 NO PETS! No smoking within the leased premises 24 yr. old min. age requirement for applicant Children are permitted Storage area Rear porch 1 yr. min. lease required Rent includes approx.
41670 National Road - B2
41670 National Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Comes with all major appliances, and water, sewage, and garbage is included in the rent. The Grove is a 48-unit apartment complex in Belmont, Ohio. Our units are all two-bedroom with full kitchen and washer and dryer. Pets considered.
1053 Broadway Street
1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry.