Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

MONTHLY LEASE IS ACCEPTABLE



SECURITY DEPOSIT: Can be made in two payments



THE HOUSE:

The open floor plan, newly refinished hardwood floors and light filled rooms make this a very cozy home to live in. The basement is huge and has outside access should you need to store anything or make additional bedroom areas.



FULLY FURNISHED:

Bedroom One: 2 Queen Beds

Bedroom Two: 2 Twin Beds



SORRY WE CANNOT ACCEPT PETS



