Roseville, OH
122 Short St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

122 Short St

122 Short Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 Short Street, Roseville, OH 43777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated two story brick home with entry foyer, living room, formal dining room, kitchen with appliances, bedroom/den, mudroom/laundry with washer and dryer and full bathroom. Second level offers master bedroom with double closets, third bedroom and large bathroom. Flooring on the first level is ceramic or wood laminate. Bedrooms have carpet and upstairs bath is ceramic.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash pickup, mowing and snow removal. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Dabbing, No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Short St have any available units?
122 Short St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 122 Short St have?
Some of 122 Short St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage.
Is 122 Short St currently offering any rent specials?
122 Short St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Short St pet-friendly?
No, 122 Short St is not pet friendly.
Does 122 Short St offer parking?
Yes, 122 Short St does offer parking.
Does 122 Short St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Short St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Short St have a pool?
No, 122 Short St does not have a pool.
Does 122 Short St have accessible units?
No, 122 Short St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Short St have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Short St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Short St have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Short St does not have units with air conditioning.
