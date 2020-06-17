122 Short St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated two story brick home with entry foyer, living room, formal dining room, kitchen with appliances, bedroom/den, mudroom/laundry with washer and dryer and full bathroom. Second level offers master bedroom with double closets, third bedroom and large bathroom. Flooring on the first level is ceramic or wood laminate. Bedrooms have carpet and upstairs bath is ceramic.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash pickup, mowing and snow removal. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Dabbing, No Section 8.