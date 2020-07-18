725 Robbins Ave - Open House Sunday, July 5th 1:00--2:00

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 living room, kitchen and bathroom on each floor. You must be approved through an application process that includes a background check and you must have references. Some pets allowed (with an additional month of security deposit) but must be approved. Open House Sunday, July 5th 1:00--2:00



(RLNE2784562)