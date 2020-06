Amenities

Niles first floor - Property Id: 276391



First floor. Apt. All newly remolded . One bedroom,

Kitchen with new stainless appliances, livingroom,

Large foyer which can be used as an office.

Basement with new washer and dryer. AC new roof,new furnace. Quiet neighborhood. Non smoking unit. No pets.

575 .00 +security+utilities

3309890016

http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276391

No Pets Allowed



