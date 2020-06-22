53 Russell Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a suite-like bedroom on the finished 3rd floor. Very nice backyard with a covered patio attached to the garage for gatherings.

