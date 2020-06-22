All apartments in Niles
53 Russell Avenue.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:08 AM

53 Russell Avenue

53 Russell Avenue · (330) 568-5644
Location

53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH 44446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a suite-like bedroom on the finished 3rd floor. Very nice backyard with a covered patio attached to the garage for gatherings.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 53 Russell Avenue have any available units?
53 Russell Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Russell Avenue have?
Some of 53 Russell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Russell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
53 Russell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Russell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Russell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 53 Russell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 53 Russell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 53 Russell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Russell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Russell Avenue have a pool?
No, 53 Russell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 53 Russell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 53 Russell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Russell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Russell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Russell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Russell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

