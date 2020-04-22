All apartments in Napoleon
522 Monroe Street

Location

522 Monroe Street, Napoleon, OH 43545

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before it’s gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Monroe Street have any available units?
522 Monroe Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 522 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 522 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 522 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 522 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 522 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 522 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Monroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
