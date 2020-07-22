Apartment List
/
OH
/
monfort heights
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Monfort Heights, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monfort Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monfort Heights
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3912 Trevor Ave floor 1
3912 Trevor Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
894 sqft
spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 319125 spacious 1 bedroom with eat in kitchen. there is no off street parking. there is security Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Monfort Heights
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1635 West North Bend Road,
1635 West North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1970 sqft
1635 West North Bend Road, Available 08/21/20 1635 West North Bend 4BR/1Full/2Half BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1 full/ 2 half bathrooms home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio! This unique home has a new

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
518 Riddle Road
518 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
This spacious unit was recently remodeled! Brand new flooring throughout. Bathrooms have received a facelift with new vanities and toilets. Kitchen has a convenient breakfast bar and includes all appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2365 Stratford Avenue
2365 Stratford Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1996 sqft
This wonderful spacious home has been remodeled from top to bottom! Walking distance to UC campus and all that uptown has to offer including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more. Beautiful interior has been thoughtfully redesigned throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
6549 Daly Road
6549 Daly Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
BHHS PRO|THE GATEWAY HOME SERVICES TEAM presents this super cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath property that boasts hardwood flooring, tons of natural light, and a perfect back yard with garage access! Fur baby friendly with pet fees.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy
7813 Elizabeth Street
7813 Elizabeth Street, Mount Healthy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment- duplex. Upstairs unit #2. Central air, and updated baths and flooring, new carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Westwood
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2365-1 Maryland
2365 Maryland Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 BR with city and river views 30 units City View

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Dent
6708 Harrison Ave. # 10
6708 Harrison Ave, Dent, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in centrally located to all of Harrison Ave. Shopping!! Oak Hills Schools!! Near New Medical Center and Hospital. Easy access to 74 and all major employment centers and Universities. We are a pet friendly building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2960 Deckebach Avenue
2960 Deckebach Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Charming single family home with in walking distance to the University of Cincinnati, the hospitals and seconds to Downtown Cincinnati. Large rooms, two full bathrooms, private back yard, and off street parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monfort Heights, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monfort Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYBridgetown, OHCheviot, OHNorthbrook, OHNorthgate, OHNew Burlington, OHForest Park, OH
Fort Wright, KYWoodlawn, OHDayton, KYBellevue, KYNorwood, OHErlanger, KYFort Thomas, KYWilder, KYHarrison, OHSouthgate, KYSharonville, OHCold Spring, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton