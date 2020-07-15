57 Apartments for rent in Monfort Heights, OH with garages

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Monfort Heights

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Westwood
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!

1 of 10

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy Heights
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 31

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated December 10 at 09:56 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
2147 Central Avenue
2147 Central Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$3,000
Be a part of history! For lease 1st floor of Engine Company 13 located in the heart of the West End. 1st floor is 3,000 sq ft of garage/warehouse space. Owner will consider doing modifications and interior finishes based on terms of lease.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4561 Foley Rd - 3
4561 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, first floor condo in Delhi - Take a virtual tour at the link below: https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3020 BAILEY
3020 Bailey Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
BRIDGETOWN - Updated, open concept 3 bed ranch. - BRIDGETOWN - 3bed 1.5 ba 2 car garage. Freshly updated open concept ranch. Granite counters. finished basment. green private backyard. (RLNE5917201)

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 ALLVIEW
3604 Allview Cir, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
WESTWOOD - TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM CAPE COD WITH LOADS OF UPDATES! - Call this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod home! With a well renovated kitchen, all new flooring & fresh paint, 2nd floor bath remodel.
Results within 10 miles of Monfort Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
27 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
63 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
98 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
97 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,005
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
33 Units Available
Mount Auburn
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,167
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
16 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1456 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,311
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Monfort Heights, OH

Monfort Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

