Marietta, OH
525 6th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

525 6th Street

525 6th Street · (740) 374-8150
Location

525 6th Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 6th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
525 Sixth Street Marietta, OH - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all amenities of a grandiose Sixth Street abode. Beautiful wood details throughout the home have been kept intact with modern renovations in the kitchen and both baths.

Sunlight floods the sunroom that is ensuite to one of the bedrooms. There are two more bedrooms on the second floor.

The first floor features a bonus room that could be utilized as a den, formal dining room, or downstairs bedroom.

There's a great level, fenced in back yard with a deck with an attached storage area for lawn mower storage.

High-Efficiency Washer and Dryer are included with the property and are tucked away in their own closet on the first floor.

Call to schedule a showing of this property by calling 740.374.8150

Phyllis E. Brake, Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 6th Street have any available units?
525 6th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 6th Street have?
Some of 525 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 525 6th Street offer parking?
No, 525 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 6th Street have a pool?
No, 525 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
