525 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

525 Sixth Street Marietta, OH - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all amenities of a grandiose Sixth Street abode. Beautiful wood details throughout the home have been kept intact with modern renovations in the kitchen and both baths.



Sunlight floods the sunroom that is ensuite to one of the bedrooms. There are two more bedrooms on the second floor.



The first floor features a bonus room that could be utilized as a den, formal dining room, or downstairs bedroom.



There's a great level, fenced in back yard with a deck with an attached storage area for lawn mower storage.



High-Efficiency Washer and Dryer are included with the property and are tucked away in their own closet on the first floor.



Call to schedule a showing of this property by calling 740.374.8150



Phyllis E. Brake, Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855814)