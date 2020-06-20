All apartments in Marietta
Marietta, OH
504 Washington Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

504 Washington Street

504 Washington Street · (740) 374-8150
Location

504 Washington Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Washington Street · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
504 Washington Street Marietta, OH - This home is a must-see!!! This well cared for downtown home with off-street parking is hard to find but we found it!! Beautiful woodwork throughout with hardwood floors! Two or three bedrooms depending on how you use the spacious finished basement. Two full bathrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a five-burner gas range! Washer and dryer stay! It also has off-street parking that would accommodate up to three vehicles. $1,495.00.
Call our office today to schedule your own private viewing at 740.374.8105

Susan K. Cunningham,
OH Licensed Real Estate Agent

Phyllis E. Brake,
Broker

(RLNE5848709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

