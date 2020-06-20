Amenities

504 Washington Street Marietta, OH - This home is a must-see!!! This well cared for downtown home with off-street parking is hard to find but we found it!! Beautiful woodwork throughout with hardwood floors! Two or three bedrooms depending on how you use the spacious finished basement. Two full bathrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a five-burner gas range! Washer and dryer stay! It also has off-street parking that would accommodate up to three vehicles. $1,495.00.

Call our office today to schedule your own private viewing at 740.374.8105



Susan K. Cunningham,

OH Licensed Real Estate Agent



Phyllis E. Brake,

Broker



(RLNE5848709)