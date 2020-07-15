All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

108 Putnam Street Unit A

108 Putnam St · (740) 374-2120 ext. 1404
Location

108 Putnam St, Marietta, OH 45750

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 Putnam Street Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Luxury Loft Apartment For Lease - Located on Putnam street downtown Marietta within walking distance to lots of quaint, locally owned shops and eateries. Approximately 1,100 SF with 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring open space living with high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, granite counter, and all new cabinets. Loft has SS appliances with it's own dedicated washer/dryer. New HVAC with controls to regulate front and back. Rent is $1,500 per month plus utilities and includes 1 parking space. No pets permitted. Available for Lease now. Call today or apply online at www.promanco.com.

Move in: 7/01/2020
Rent: $1,500/Month
Deposit: 1 Month
No Pets
No Smoking
Utilities Separate
All Appliances Included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have any available units?
108 Putnam Street Unit A has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have?
Some of 108 Putnam Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Putnam Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
108 Putnam Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Putnam Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 108 Putnam Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 108 Putnam Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Putnam Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 108 Putnam Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 108 Putnam Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Putnam Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Putnam Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Putnam Street Unit A has units with air conditioning.
