108 Putnam Street Unit A

Amenities
Luxury Loft Apartment For Lease - Located on Putnam street downtown Marietta within walking distance to lots of quaint, locally owned shops and eateries. Approximately 1,100 SF with 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring open space living with high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, granite counter, and all new cabinets. Loft has SS appliances with it's own dedicated washer/dryer. New HVAC with controls to regulate front and back. Rent is $1,500 per month plus utilities and includes 1 parking space. No pets permitted. Available for Lease now. Call today or apply online at www.promanco.com.
Move in: 7/01/2020
Rent: $1,500/Month
Deposit: 1 Month
No Pets
No Smoking
Utilities Separate
All Appliances Included
(RLNE5396960)