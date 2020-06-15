All apartments in Lima
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

580 Harrison

580 Harrison Ave · (419) 227-4669
Location

580 Harrison Ave, Lima, OH 45804

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $399 · Avail. Aug 1

$399

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Student ONLY. Rental.. Nice .. Nice .. Nice - Property Id: 71458

This rental can only be rented to college students.

This nice 3 bdroom home rents for ONLY $399 per bedroom (must rent entire house) You determin how many people you need to make the rent and utilities work for your group)

Located in the heart of parks, recreation, churches, shopping, UNOH, and OSU-Lima/Rhodes.

-All 3 bedroom doors have Electronic key pad entre/locks.

- Large rooms for living or entertaining.

-Kitchen has new refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove, breakfast bar.

-New Washer and Dryer.

*Central air in each room.

-Off Street parking,

-Lighting. This well-lit neighborhood and home has motion lights.

-Large front porch and rear patio.

-Fenced in Yard.

Security deposit is same amount as one month's rent.

Call 419-227-4669, today before it's gone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71458
Property Id 71458

(RLNE5837522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

