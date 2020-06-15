580 Harrison

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Student ONLY. Rental.. Nice .. Nice .. Nice - Property Id: 71458



This rental can only be rented to college students.



This nice 3 bdroom home rents for ONLY $399 per bedroom (must rent entire house) You determin how many people you need to make the rent and utilities work for your group)



Located in the heart of parks, recreation, churches, shopping, UNOH, and OSU-Lima/Rhodes.



-All 3 bedroom doors have Electronic key pad entre/locks.



- Large rooms for living or entertaining.



-Kitchen has new refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove, breakfast bar.



-New Washer and Dryer.



*Central air in each room.



-Off Street parking,



-Lighting. This well-lit neighborhood and home has motion lights.



-Large front porch and rear patio.



-Fenced in Yard.



Security deposit is same amount as one month's rent.



Call 419-227-4669, today before it's gone.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71458

(RLNE5837522)