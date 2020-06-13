Apartment List
/
OH
/
hudson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4542 sqft
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1825 5th St
1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
9126 Cheyenne Run
9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1366 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Liberty Hill
16 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merriman Valley
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
City Guide for Hudson, OH

Hudson, Ohio was the first city in the U.S. to launch a community-wide electronic gift card to keep shopping dollars within the town. That fact alone says a lot about what its residents value, but it also speaks to its very New England-esque charm.

One of the oldest cities in Northeast Ohio, Hudson was first settled in 1799, and incorporated in 1837. Its rich history is a source of pride for its residents, who actively work to preserve its heritage, both as a historical area, as well as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The heart of the city is in its historic downtown, with shopping, restaurants and homes that are much older than any of the 22,262 people who live there. One of the city's claims to fame is that it served as a home to famous abolitionist John Brown for 20 years, and his 1842-built home on Hines Hill Road still stands as testament to his contributions toward ending slavery. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hudson, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hudson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hudson 2 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHudson 3 BedroomsHudson Accessible ApartmentsHudson Apartments with Balcony
Hudson Apartments with GarageHudson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHudson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHudson Apartments with Parking
Hudson Apartments with PoolHudson Apartments with Washer-DryerHudson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHudson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OH
Macedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus