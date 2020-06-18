All apartments in Girard
422 Churchill Rd.

422 Churchill Hubbard Road · (330) 718-7725
Location

422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH 44420

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 422 Churchill Rd. · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished. There are two bedrooms on the first floor, a third bedrooms on the second floor and an extra room in the basement that can be converted into a bedroom if needed. The two bathrooms are completely remodeled. There is ample space in the basement for storage as well as a large two car detached garage. If you are interested in setting up a viewing for the home please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you.

(RLNE5818164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

