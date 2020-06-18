Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished. There are two bedrooms on the first floor, a third bedrooms on the second floor and an extra room in the basement that can be converted into a bedroom if needed. The two bathrooms are completely remodeled. There is ample space in the basement for storage as well as a large two car detached garage. If you are interested in setting up a viewing for the home please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you.



