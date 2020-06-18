Amenities
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished. There are two bedrooms on the first floor, a third bedrooms on the second floor and an extra room in the basement that can be converted into a bedroom if needed. The two bathrooms are completely remodeled. There is ample space in the basement for storage as well as a large two car detached garage. If you are interested in setting up a viewing for the home please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you.
(RLNE5818164)