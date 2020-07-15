All apartments in Girard
Find more places like 129 E. Broadway Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Girard, OH
/
129 E. Broadway Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

129 E. Broadway Ave.

129 East Broadway Avenue · (330) 718-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Girard
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH 44420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 E. Broadway Ave. · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style. There are brand new kitchen appliances, as well as new stacked washer and dryer units. The front patio looks over E. Broadway and is very spacious. The back driveway has been refinished to have entrances and exits on the front and rear of the building for convenience as well as a new back patio built. The building is security locked, therefore anyone who does not live in the building will not have access. Yard maintenance, snow removal, and trash removal will all be taken care of by Equity Management. The rent is $900.00 plus all utilities. Cats are welcome at this property for an additional deposit and monthly fee. If you are interested in setting up a showing, please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and fill out one of our free applications! We will contact you as soon as we receive it. Thank you.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4850648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have any available units?
129 E. Broadway Ave. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have?
Some of 129 E. Broadway Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 E. Broadway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
129 E. Broadway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 E. Broadway Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 E. Broadway Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 129 E. Broadway Ave. offers parking.
Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 E. Broadway Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have a pool?
No, 129 E. Broadway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 129 E. Broadway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 E. Broadway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 E. Broadway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 E. Broadway Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 129 E. Broadway Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Girard 2 BedroomsGirard 3 Bedrooms
Girard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGirard Apartments with Parking
Girard Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHKent, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHGreen, OHSolon, OH
Hudson, OHNiles, OHAurora, OHFernway, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PALouisville, OH
North Canton, OHNew Castle, PAAmbridge, PAYoungstown, OHWarren, OHAustintown, OHBoardman, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentLake Erie College
Robert Morris UniversityUniversity of Akron Main Campus
Malone University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity