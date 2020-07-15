Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style. There are brand new kitchen appliances, as well as new stacked washer and dryer units. The front patio looks over E. Broadway and is very spacious. The back driveway has been refinished to have entrances and exits on the front and rear of the building for convenience as well as a new back patio built. The building is security locked, therefore anyone who does not live in the building will not have access. Yard maintenance, snow removal, and trash removal will all be taken care of by Equity Management. The rent is $900.00 plus all utilities. Cats are welcome at this property for an additional deposit and monthly fee. If you are interested in setting up a showing, please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and fill out one of our free applications! We will contact you as soon as we receive it. Thank you.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4850648)