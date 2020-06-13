Apartment List
96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH

Finding an apartment in Fairfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1750 North Staunton Drive,
1750 North Staunton Drive, Fairfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
4829 Weber Drive
4829 Weber Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
11813 Hanover Road
11813 Hanover Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2216 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Beckett Ridge
14 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Woodlawn
30 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Olde West Chester
42 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1100 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,298
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
203 Eaton Avenue,
203 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1782 sqft
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/19/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
220 Timber Hill Drive
220 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
220 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/19/20 220 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
214 Timber Hill Drive
214 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
214 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/29/20 214 Timber Hill 4BR/2.
City Guide for Fairfield, OH

For a city split between Butler and Hamilton counties, Fairfield has slowly gained a reputation for being the home of the largest wine collection in the United States; all thanks to Jungle Jim's International Market.

Fairfield is a medium-sized city in the state of Ohio. With its 42,730 individuals split into ten neighborhoods, Fairfield sits pretty as the 26th largest locale in Ohio. Covering an area of about 54.55 square kilometers, and enjoying an average climate of 75 degrees Fahrenheit, this city has attracted more people in a short time than the news of the Obama presidency. The latest unemployment rate of 5.8%, as of April 2013, has also afforded Uncle Sam a few smiles this year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairfield, OH

Finding an apartment in Fairfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

