/
/
campbell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 PM
38 Apartments for rent in Campbell, OH📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
536 Hyatt Ave
536 Hyatt Avenue, Campbell, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1369 sqft
🏡 Campbell, Ohio Rent to own Home. 😎 Great location within a large space inside and out. Great size yard to run and play. ⛹️♂️🤸♀️ It is a 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom and 1 attached car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Results within 5 miles of Campbell
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
918 Pearson Cir Unit #2
918 Pearson Circle, Mahoning County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1006 sqft
918 Pearson Cir Unit #2 Available 07/01/20 First Floor Boardman Condo with Garage, Appliances! - Central Boardman, first floor 2 bedroom 1 bath for easy living, close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Landsdowne
1 Unit Available
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$610
3572 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. May is free if you qualify. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5
865 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath, Prime Location, $545 - Property Id: 292781 Newly remodeled modern apartment for rent! Second Floor 1 bed, 1 bathroom. New A/C, carpet, and laminate counter-tops. LED lighting. $545 per month rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
973 West Liberty St
973 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$840
3 office spaces for rent. Space 1 and 2 are 12x9 and office space 3 is 12x15. All offices are fully furnished including desk, chairs and filing cabinets. Utilities are included in the monthly rent and wifi is also included.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
264 West Liberty St
264 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 264 West Liberty St in Hubbard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Newport
1 Unit Available
435 West Judson Ave
435 West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This Unit is the downstairs unit of a Brick Duplex. The Lower unit is vacant, the upstairs is rented with a very long-term tenant. Lower unit is recently remodeled. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and a Bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pleasant Grove
1 Unit Available
4331 Southern Blvd
4331 Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
Darling 1 bedroom apartment in Boardman, water included in rent. Tenant pays only gas and electric!!! 1 car garage. Kitchen is equipped with oven and refrigerator. Laundry hook up in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Newport
1 Unit Available
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$550
This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Erie
1 Unit Available
52 East Evergreen Ave
52 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$540
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Erie
1 Unit Available
54 East Evergreen Ave
54 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the upstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Cottage Grove
1 Unit Available
151 East Auburndale Ave
151 East Auburndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This beautiful single family home has recently been renovated with many new and like-new features. You'd have to see it to believe it! More information will be available soon.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lansingville
1 Unit Available
917 East Philadelphia Ave
917 East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod, full basement, 1 car garage. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon signing lease.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3043 Green Acres Dr 2
3043 Green Acres Drive, Trumbull County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 253498 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253498 Property Id 253498 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676724)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Downtown Youngstown
1 Unit Available
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wick Park
1 Unit Available
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
Results within 10 miles of Campbell
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Campbell rentals listed on Apartment List is $720.
Some of the colleges located in the Campbell area include Kent State University at Kent, Robert Morris University, and Malone University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Campbell from include Kent, Canton, Streetsboro, Niles, and Aurora.