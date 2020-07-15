Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
Results within 1 mile of Boardman

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansingville
577 East Avondale Ave
577 East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
960 sqft
This single family home features a big kitchen w/ eating area, large 1st floor laundry, and extra storage space. Nice size bedrooms. Ranch style home with no steps, all one floor. 2 car garage and a nice front and back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Newport
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an upstairs 2 bedroom apartment, has a balcony with two extra closets,freshly painted, new carpeting, high ceilings, original woodwork.
Results within 5 miles of Boardman

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Youngstown
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren
119 West Earle Ave
119 West Earle Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
Very spacious and welcoming! Large front porch, large welcoming foyer with super sized closet. Beautiful wood work throughout. Spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with pantry or small breakfast room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Boardman

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3860 Niles Carver Road - 16
3860 Niles Carver Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in a peaceful complex. Property is situated next to Mineral Ridge Schools and Ball Fields One of 12 townhouses in small complex. Units are updated.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
115 E. Montrose
115 East Montrose Street, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
115 E. Montrose Available 08/01/20 115 E. Montrose - Beautiful 2 bedroom home located at 115 E. Montose in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has updates throughout and a private back patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
207 E. Broadway
207 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
207 E. Broadway - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Girard, Ohio. There is a beautiful patio off the front of the unit with private front entrances. Laundry is located in the unit and all kitchen appliances are supplied.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Boardman, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boardman renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

