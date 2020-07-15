/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH
71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.
756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
Results within 1 mile of Boardman
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
Newport
435 Parkcliffe Ave
435 Parkcliff Avenue, Youngstown, OH
HUGE 5 Bedroom home for rent!! These are hard to come by! Beautiful arched entry ways, fireplace with built-in shelving, hardwood flooring in dining and living areas. Darling country style kitchen with tile counter-tops and built in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Boardman
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.
Landsdowne
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.
Warren
119 West Earle Ave
119 West Earle Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
Very spacious and welcoming! Large front porch, large welcoming foyer with super sized closet. Beautiful wood work throughout. Spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with pantry or small breakfast room.
North Heights
262 granada ave
262 Granada Avenue, Youngstown, OH
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house for rent near YSU and Downtown. - Property Id: 319893 Cape Cod located in Youngstown's beautiful Historic Distract. Newly Renovated Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedrooms. Fenced in back yard with a two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Boardman
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.
725 Robbins Ave - Open House Sunday, July 5th 1:00--2:00
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.
3043 Green Acres Dr 2
3043 Green Acres Drive, Trumbull County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 253498 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253498 Property Id 253498 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676724)
